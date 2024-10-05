– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke on the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWF Survivor Series in 1997. According to Nash, he said if he was still in WWE at the time it wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997.

Nash noted he and the late Scott Hall would’ve been behind Shawn Michaels in the situation. Nash said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com) “No. Our alliance would’ve been with Shawn. [But] we got the heat from Bret’s wife anyway. She basically said, ‘F*** you. Even though you’re not there, we know you were.’ And she had every reason to say that, because even though we weren’t there, we were.”

The Montreal Screwjob was showcased once again in the recently released Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon, which is streaming now. It was also recounted in the VICE TV docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring.