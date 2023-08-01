– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the short-lived run of The Ultimate Warrior in WCW in 1998. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Ultimate Warrior coming to WCW in 1998: “The man’s dead, and from a point of respect, I will just say that I knew that it was going to be f—ing awful because I dealt with him at a human level in Phoenix, and he was completely insane.”

On the problem with Warrior: “He had already s–t the bed in New York [in WWE]. How do you use him differently? If Vince [McMahon] can’t control him, and if Vince doesn’t want him, then, Jesus, man, I mean…”

Warrior’s run in WCW didn’t last long. He left WCW shortly after his last appearance on Nitro following his loss to Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc 1998.