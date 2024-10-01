– During a recent edition of his Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Kevin Nash discussed his real-life relationship with Vince McMahon in light of the release of the new Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon. Nash noted that he views McMahon separate from his infamous onscreen persona as “Mr. McMahon.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On how he views Vince McMahon versus the Mr. McMahon character: “I think they’re separate. I can only go my experience and my relationship with him. The last time he and I talked was at (Triple H’s) 50th, and it was a lot of the family was there. It was The Kliq, I want to think Dave Bautista was the only other, one of the only boys that were there.”

On how many top Superstars viewed Vince McMahon as a father figure: “Undertaker makes the reference that he was a father figure. [John] Cena makes a reference that he was a father figure. Anybody that had that kind of a relationship with him, at that highest level … I really only had that for a year. I’d go there sometimes, I’d want to see Vince, I’d just be showing up at TV, and there’d be this f***ing line of people… I’d get to cut the line, knock on the door.”

Other talents chime in on how they view Vince McMahon versus his TV persona in the docuseries. Mr. McMahon is streaming now on Netflix.