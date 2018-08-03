wrestling / News
Various News: Kevin Nash Visits The WWE Performance Center, Seven Times WWE Referees Failed, Brian Pillman Jr. Debuts on MLW TV Tonight
– According to Pwinsider.com, Kevin Nash was also in attendance to help show the trainees how to stand out. Scott Hall was also there working with talent…
– MLW has announced that Brian Pillman Jr. makes his national TV with an exclusive interview on tonight’s show.
– WWE posted the following video, looking at referee fails…