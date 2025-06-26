Kevin Owens Recalls Colt Cabana Giving Him Merchandise Advice, Telling Cody Rhodes To Work With Young Bucks

Kevin Owens recently looked back at the advice he got from Colt Cabana on the indie scene and connecting Cody Rhodes with the Young Bucks when Rhodes left WWE. Owens spoke on the topics during his appearance on What Do You Want To Talk About? with Cody Rhodes and you can see some highlights below (per per Wrestling Inc):

On Cabana giving him advice on merchandise: “He was ahead of the curve. I’m the reason why Pro Wrestling Tees exists, because at the time Colt kept telling me, ‘You gotta get t-shirts and sell merch’… The first ones on the site were me, Bucks, Colt, and then the site grew, and grew, and grew.”

On the Bucks becoming must-see stars on the indie scene: “People were gonna pay money to see them, and on the independent scene that’s a rare… that was a rare thing. That’s why when you [Rhodes] left, I said these were the guys that you need.”