Kevin Owens Explains Why His New WWE T-Shirt Features A Panda

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Kevin Owens WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE Shop recently released a new Kevin Owens t-shirt featuring a panda wearing a Fight Owens Fight shirt. The shirt has drawn much attention with many of Owens’ fans wondering why a Panda? Owens took to Twitter to explain all:

“For those asking why there’s a panda on my new shirt on @WWEShop, allow me to explain.

Here’s what happened:

Joe: “What do you want on your next shirt?”

Me: “I don’t know. A panda?”

Joe: “A panda? Why?!”

Me: “Because pandas rule!”

Joe: “Ok!””

