Kevin Owens Explains Why His New WWE T-Shirt Features A Panda
WWE Shop recently released a new Kevin Owens t-shirt featuring a panda wearing a Fight Owens Fight shirt. The shirt has drawn much attention with many of Owens’ fans wondering why a Panda? Owens took to Twitter to explain all:
“For those asking why there’s a panda on my new shirt on @WWEShop, allow me to explain.
Here’s what happened:
Joe: “What do you want on your next shirt?”
Me: “I don’t know. A panda?”
Joe: “A panda? Why?!”
Me: “Because pandas rule!”
Joe: “Ok!””
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 5, 2022
