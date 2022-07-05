Kevin Owens Explains Why His New WWE T-Shirt Features A Panda

WWE Shop recently released a new Kevin Owens t-shirt featuring a panda wearing a Fight Owens Fight shirt. The shirt has drawn much attention with many of Owens’ fans wondering why a Panda? Owens took to Twitter to explain all:

“For those asking why there’s a panda on my new shirt on @WWEShop, allow me to explain. Here’s what happened: Joe: “What do you want on your next shirt?” Me: “I don’t know. A panda?” Joe: “A panda? Why?!” Me: “Because pandas rule!” Joe: “Ok!””