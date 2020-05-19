wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Encourages Fans To Donate To Larry Csonka GoFundMe
In something that Larry would find so touching, Kevin Owens took to Twitter today to say a few words about Larry and to encourage fans to donate to the GoFundMe page that Larry’s family set up to raise funds to help support his daughters.
“The passing of Larry Csonka reminds me so much of my friend Michael Ryan’s passing.
Both @LarryCsonka411 and @Llakor wrote about professional wrestling in such a way that it was impossible not to feel their undeniable, unmatched passion for it simply by reading their words.”
“I encourage you all to seek out their work. If you enjoy good writing and pro wrestling, you’ll love it. I hope they find each other up there because something tells me they‘d get along tremendously.
Here’s the link to a GoFundMe to help Larry’s family.”
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 19, 2020
