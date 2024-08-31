– Speaking to The Daily Mail ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin, Kevin Owens addressed his relationship with fellow WWE Superstar CM Punk. Owens noted that he doesn’t talk to CM Punk because they “have no reason to talk. Below are some highlights:

Kevin Owens on CM Punk: “We never talk. We have no reason to talk. We’re not friends. We’re not, we don’t, you know, we’re just not, I don’t know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do.”

On forming a friendship and onscreen duo with Randy Orton: “Honestly, it’s one of the best times of my career. I have a unlimited amount of respect for Randy and what he is to our locker room, and what he means to our locker room and to WWE. In my opinion, he’s the biggest star in WWE. There’s really something unmatched when you’re in the ring getting ready for a match, whether it’s against him or as his partner, and his music hits. The whole arena goes insane. A lot of superstars that have been the biggest names in WWE over the last several years, such as Roman [Reigns] or [John] Cena, they were polarising figures. You’d have some people that hated them, some people that loved them. Randy, I would say 98 per cent of the audience loves him. And I think that’s a testament to what he’s meant for so long in WWE so getting the chance to team with him has been such a thrill for me.”

On only being Universal Champion once, potentially becoming World Champion again: “I do what’s needed of me. Everybody’s got an opinion, and everybody wants more, and I’d love to be champion again. I’d love the chance to show that I should be champion again. But everybody does. I think the last few years, things have got better in terms of who gets the opportunities. Because I think for a long time, there was maybe three guys that would get opportunities at the top. It worked that way for a bunch of reasons, I guess. But that’s not the case anymore, which I think is definitely positive.”

Kevin Owens gets an Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity later today against Cody Rhodes at WWE Bash in Berlin. CM Punk will also be in action at today’s event, facing Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. The show is being held at Berlin’s Uber Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock.