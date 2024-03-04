Kevin Owens Says His Son Wants To Train To Be A Wrestler, Comments On Possibly Working With Him

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Owens spoke about the possibility of his son Owen becoming a wrestler, noting that he wants to do it. However, he added that Owen is not as passionate about it as he was at that age.

He said: “He’s not passionate like I am. He doesn’t eat it like I did. I was living, breathing wrestling 24/7 when I was his age. He’s not like that, but he likes it. He likes sitting with me and watching classic matches that I choose to [show] him. And whenever he gets to come [watch] live, obviously he appreciates everything. He wants to try, he wants to start training. I’m in no rush. He’s 16. I started when I was 14, and while I’m thankful for all the experience, it was probably too early. He can take his time. He’s just turned 16, He’s six-foot-seven around 280 [pounds] and he’s still growing I think. I think if he wants to he has the tools to have a pretty good career if he were to choose.“