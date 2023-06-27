– During a recent chat with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Kevin Patrick discussed his role as lead broadcast analyst for WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Patrick on broadcast commentary work on WWE Raw: “I’m getting there. If I’m being totally truthful, I feel like I’m not quite there yet, and I can be.” Patrick had nothing but praise for his partner in crime, Graves, who he admits to learning a lot from. And while outside WWE, he (as Kevin Egan) does play-by-play commentary for Atlanta United over in Major League Soccer, calling Raw comes with its very own set of challenges. Challenges that a fellow broadcaster took many years to master.

On fans not understanding how hard it is: “Well, no one knows how hard that show is. I remember Michael Cole said … It took him 12 years to really think about it and say ‘I think I’ve got this.’ So if Michael Cole, the G.O.A.T., is saying that, I think, you know, I’m there seven months now. It’s gonna take some time. … I want to do right by the superstars themselves and the people that have trusted me with this position.”