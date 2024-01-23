– PWInsider reports that Kevin Patrick will be stepping down from his role as the lead broadcaster for WWE SmackDown. The decision was reportedly made by WWE officials last night (Jan. 22).

While Patrick is reportedly well-liked backstage, there was a feeling for a while that he was not the right person for the role. Michael Cole was put back on the broadcast team with the hope internally that he could help steer Patrick in the right direction.

PWInsider noted in January 10 report that there was a feeling by some within WWE to see how Patrick would perform on SmackDown while Cole was part of the broadcast team. The feeling was that Patrick needed to step up his game in the role in the coming months in order to maintain his role as SmackDown’s lead broadcaster. Based on today’s news, it looks like WWE decided to move ahead with that decision rather than waiting a few months.

It’s said the call was a last-minute decision as Patrick was scheduled to travel to Florida for SmackDown this week. He’s been with the company for nearly three years. It’s unknown if WWE plans to assign Patrick to a new role, or if this will mark his WWE exit.

Kevin Patrick also co-hosted WWE After the Bell, which ended its run last November. It’s unknown who will be taking his place on the SmackDown broadcast team.