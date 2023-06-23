Kevin Patrick Reveals When He Found Out About Getting Raw Commentary Job

Kevin Patrick joined the Raw commentary roster in October of last year, and he recently discussed when he learned about getting the gig. Patrick appeared on the latest episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and noted that he found out just a week before.

“Not long at all, honestly I was thrust into the spotlight the week of and it’s something that I had been working on doing [commentary] for Main Event,” Patrick said (per Fightful). “When I got the call, I had no idea. Changes were made, unfortunately. You never wanna see… Jimmy Smith, a friend of mine. You don’t wanna see people move on, but when you’re being told that you’re being trusted with this position, it’s like, ‘Okay, I appreciate that.’”

He continued, “One day, I may be moved on and the next person will come in and I wish them well. It’s just the nature of what we do in live entertainment. So, I didn’t know for long, but I had been working on it week in and week out during Main Event. I love this industry that we’re a part of, I love live television, I love live shows.”