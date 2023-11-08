– On the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed how WWE is handling the booking of Roman Reigns as champion following his latest title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. Sullivan questioned the constant interference in Reigns’ title matchups. He stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think Roman has done an incredible job, okay? Incredible. The thing I’m starting to question, and this isn’t me saying they’re not doing the right thing, because they certainly are … do we need interference on every match?”

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against LA Knight last Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The event was broadcast live on Peacock. Reigns has held the Universal Title for over 1,100 days.