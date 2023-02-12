Kevin Sullivan Recalls Haku Shaking Off Being Hit With a Cinder Block Thrown From a Roof

Tales of Haku being the toughest man in wrestling are myriad, and Kevin Sullivan recently shared one of the WWE and WCW alumnus shaking off being hit a thrown cinder block. Sullivan was recently a guest on DDP Snake Pit and told the story of the legendary tough man being hit by a cinder block as thrown off the roof by a fan while wrestling at a show in Nassau County, Florida.

“Everybody talks about how Haku being the toughest guy in the business? I saw something that I guarantee you made him the toughest guy in my eyes,” Sullivan said. “They used to sit through — like Jake said, we had a little dressing room that was like a storage unit, but it was little bit bigger. It’s an old storage house. They’d sit on the roof of that place, and we’d have to run in. As we’re running — and they had umbrellas too, and they’d stab you with the umbrellas. I’m ready to go out and I see Meng coming back. And all of a sudden, they threw a cinder block and hit him on the shoulder from the roof.”

He continued, “He dropped to a knee, but he just shook it off and came in. If they had hit him in the head, it would have killed him. That was the craziest place I ever wrestled in.”

Haku most recently wrestled in October at a SICW show in Illinois, where he teamed with his old Faces Of Fear partner The Barbarian for a Tag Team Steel Cage match.

