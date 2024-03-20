Kevin Sullivan Recalls Working With Sting in WCW

– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan recalled working with Sting in WCW. He stated the following on the Icon and WWE Hall of Famer (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The dealings I had with him was he [always had] good input. He cared. And this is how things get out there and then somebody tells it again. They’ve never been around, they don’t know. This guy never took a night off, worked very hard, I mean, and the first time he got a break, he worked 45 minutes with Ric. The only thing I questioned was when he went to WWE. What was that all about? I mean, why did they beat him like a drum?”

Sting recently had his last match earlier this month at AEW Revolution. He and Darby Allin defended their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. With Sting retiring, the belts are now vacant and being decided in a tournament.