Kevin Sullivan Says He Won’t Go Into WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Kevin Sullivan said that he doesn’t believe he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said: “No, because I didn’t work [in the WWE]. I don’t think that’s ever gonna happen, and I don’t blame them. They have their own company, and their own stars. Hey, I’m gonna be honest with you, probably my time has passed [and WWE] will never even think of that.”