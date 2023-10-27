wrestling / News
Kevin Sullivan Wouldn’t Have Turned Steve Austin Heel At WrestleMania 17
October 27, 2023
Kevin Sullivan was not a fan of Steve Austin’s infamous WrestleMania 17 heel turn, and he says it never should have happened. Sullivan weighed in on the turn, which saw Austin align with Mr. McMahon, on his Tuesdays With the Taskmaster podcast for AdFreeShows and said it was the kind of mistake that you “just can’t do.”
“I would have never turned ‘Stone Cold’ heel,” Sullivan said (per Wrestling Inc). “He was playing a little goofy banjo guitar [shakes head] … brother, he’s Billy the Kid, he ain’t Billy the Kid the goat, you know what I mean? I don’t like to knock what people do creatively because we see things different, right?”
He continued, “But you can’t make that type of mistake. There’s some things you just can’t do.”
