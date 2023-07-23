Kevin Sullivan On the Thought Behind Creating the Dungeon Of Doom

Kevin Sullivan he recently talked about the Dungeon of Doom stable and what the thinking was in forming the group. The gimmick, which Sullivan led on screen as the Taskmaster, took on Hulk Hogan in 1995, and Sullivan discusseed on his Tuesdays with the Taskmaster what the thought process was behind the group.

“Well, somebody had creative control, meaning Hulk, and if you look at what Hulk was doing is, he was going back to the guys he drew money with,” Sullivan said (per Fightful). “So [Paul Wight became Andre the Giant]. The Renegade, remember him? He became Ultimate Warrior until we got Ultimate Warrior. He surrounded himself with guys that he had drawn money with, Tenta, Duggan, Brutus; he brought all his friends in. The thing about all his friends, they had drawn money, but the business was rapidly changing, as you know.”

He continued, “So my idea about the Dungeon of Doom was, ‘Let me put them all in one segment and kind of encapsulate it there.’ So I won’t have to put them all through the show,” he explained. “Because, like I said, it was changing rapidly. We had the luchadores and cruiserweights, and the business was rapidly changing. It was hard for him to see the business changing because he had been so successful.”