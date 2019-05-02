Kevin Thorn on Bringing in Monty Brown for His May the 4th Be With You Charity Event

– Fightful recently spoke to former WWE talent Kevin Thorn, aka Kevin Fertig, who is promoting the upcoming May the 4th Be With You show set for this weekend in Noblesville, Indiana. The show is in benefit to Brady Destroys Cancer, which is a charity effort for sixth grader Brady Armstrong, who is battling the disease. Monty Brown will also be working the event, which he is coming out retirement for. Below are some highlights.

Thorn on bringing Brown out of retirement for the event: “Monty’s been a friend of mine for a long time. Even after he left WWE we’d reach out and talk a bit. Every couple of months ago, we’d stay in touch. Monty’s (got some friends and family) that play on our football team. When all of this, I talked to my friend Kevin Myers, who is close with Monty and said ‘let’s get him on this, let’s get him out of retirement, one day only.’ It’s a special moment. Leading into (WrestleMania 23), we were tied at the hip. Some of the coolest memories ever and it made sense to have him a part of this with me to raise money for this event.”

Kevin Thorn on bringing Brown in for the event after telling him what it was about: “As soon as I told him what it was for, (no resistance). We’ve been looking for an excuse to get him down here. I want him to see my son, Kevin Myers wants him to hang out with his. It all worked out, he said ‘let’s do it, let’s figure it out.’ He came with bells on, believe it or not.”