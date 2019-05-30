Kevin Thorn Says He Was Originally Supposed To Team With Gangrel In ECW

In an interview with Fightful, Kevin Thorn revealed that when he began his vampire gimmick in WWE’s ECW relaunch in 2006, he was originally supposed to have Gangrel with him as a tag team. Here are highlights:

On teaming with Gangrel: “Originally it was supposed to be me, Gangrel and Shelly (Martinez) coming back in to ECW. I still don’t know why it wasn’t. I think it could have been unreal. Gangrel is a good friend of mine and has always been a huge supporter. I remember when I was just starting and I tagged with him, and Luna was our manager. I had chemistry with him then, and every time we get together, it’s just fun. He’s the OG of the vampire gimmick. Nobody’s gonna do it better. I wasn’t even trying to, because I knew I couldn’t compete with what Gangrel had. I was just lucky enough to be a part of it, and follow in his footsteps. It was definitely a missed opportunity for us not getting to (team together). I think it would have been a cool element to what was going on. But every couple of months we either wrestle.”

On Bob Holly: “It’s always surreal when you get emojis to guys. Sending out messages to the guys to make sure they’re on point and coming and you get a smiley face emoji from Bob Holly. It’s kind of creepy in a way! Bob’s been one of my friends for a long time. Here’s this guy who has made a reputation as a bad ass and he’s sending me emojis!”