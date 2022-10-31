Kevin Von Erich Comments on Pics Of Zac Efron As Him in The Iron Claw

Kevin Von Erich has seen the photos of Zac Efron bulked up to play him in The Iron Claw, and he shared his thoughts on them. As noted late last week, some pics from the set of the film showed off the actor looking muscular for his role as Kevin in the upcoming film, and Kevin spoke with TMZ about the time it takes to get that in shape and more.

“It’s going to be a hard job, I think,” he said. “It’s a lot of information and a lot of time, and so you know, they’ve got some tough work ahead of them. But I saw a picture of of the guy, he looked great. Man, I don’t think I ever looked that good! But I think they’re they’re going to do great, I’ll bet they do. I talked to the director, seemed like a really nice guy.”

He also noted, “As far as he is concerned, I just saw this picture, and he looks really good and muscular. And my daughters told me that you know, he’s doing quite a few in the — I didn’t see him before, but he looked great though, so he must be working out hard.

Asked if he’ll see the movie, he noted, “Oh yeah, I’ll watch it and it’ll be fun. We’ll all get together, maybe watch it out in the yeard. We do that sometimes, we have a lot of children here. And sometimes we put a big screen up in the yard and we watch movies outside at night. And we’ll probably do that with this one. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

