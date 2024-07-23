– FOX 25 recently spoke to wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich, who discussed his sons Ross and Marshall Von Erich, who are following in his family’s footsteps. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Von Erich on his sons: “My sons are just tickled to death to be wrestlers. I tried to talk them out of it, believe me.I tired to talk them out of it. We were on the beach years ago and I said, ‘Do you really want to be like this? Do you see how they live? I used to be a high jumper and loved to run. Now, I just can’t do it.’ They look at me politely, ‘Yes sir, dad.'”

On how he and his brothers were the same: “They were just like my brothers and I were. My dad didn’t want us to wrestle. My dad wanted us to be scientists or doctors. We wanted to be like our dad. I wanted to be just like him and that’s just how it is. My sons are like that, too. It’s like trying to stop the Gulf of Mexico with a fork. You can’t do it.”

Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently formed an alliance with Dustin Rhodes on AEW Collision. And they are set to appear on the Path to All In Summer Series in Arlington, Texas.