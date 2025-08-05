wrestling / News
Kiera Hogan Says Wrestling Was a ‘Stepping Stone’ For Her In Joseline’s Cabaret Intro
Kiera Hogan made her introduction on the new season of Joseline’s Cabaret on Zeus Network, and noted that wrestling was always going to be a stepping stone for her. As reported last week, Hogan appeared in a teaser for the reality series’ sixth season, which premiered on Sunday. Hogan introduced herself in a clip that you can check out below.
“Wrestling was always going to be a stepping stone to do other things,” Hogan says in the video. “And I’ve been watching Joseline’s Cabaret since the beginning. And honestly, she needs a bad bitch like me. I mean, I’ve got it all.”
Hogan was a regular for TNA and signed with AEW/ROH, but she hasn’t competed for the companies since April of 2024. She had a match for ASÉ over WrestleMania 41 weekend but otherwise has not competed in the ring.
