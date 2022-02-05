Killer Kross Cuts Promo After Return To The Ring, Says Things Got Weird In WWE

Killer Kross made his return to the ring last night at an FSW event in Las Vegas, beating Jacob Fatu for the vacant FSW Grand Championship. After the match, he cut a promo about his time in WWE.

He said: “Eight years ago, I got in front of many of you. And to see you guys here tonight, I just wanted to say that this has definitely been the roughest last two years in human history in a very long time. And it made me happy to see that you guys are sticking together and supporting professional wrestling. If you guys have known me for many years, you know I’m not into this pandering shit, I’m speaking to you from the heart. Thank you so much for staying the course with this company. It’s people like you guys who elevated me to be where I was. All of us here, created something for me, for you, years ago, and shit got weird in the last four months on TV, real weird. However, I will say this: the thing that we created here together, through these shows, we all got to see that on NXT. Which, in my opinion, is pretty fucking awesome. I will be back and I can’t wait to see you guys again on the next show. I will. If you’re going to take away anything I said tonight, remember this: the glass, no matter what, is always half full. Thank you, guys.”