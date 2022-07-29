wrestling / News
Killer Kross Trains Jiu-Jitsu With Emi Sakura, Shinsuke Nakamura
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
Killer Kross did some jiu-jitsu work with a couple of other wrestling stars in Emi Sakura and Shinsuke Nakamura. Daniel Gracie shared a photo on Thursday from his training academy in Orange Country, California with Kross, Nakamura, and Sakura all present. You can see the photo below.
Nakamura is of course with WWE, while Sakura is an AEW star. Kross is currently appearing for MLW, most recently working MLW Battle Riot in late June.
