KiLynn King On Developing Her Chemistry With Taylor Wilde, First Time Facing Each Other

KiLynn King recently talked about her chemistry with her The Coven tag team partner Taylor Wilde and how it developed. King and Wilde talked about their partnership on the latter’s Wilde On and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

ther: “The first match we ever had together, it was kind of chaotic. I signed the contract, and then I had no clue what my role was going to be once I started. I think we literally got the script like a day or two before. So we had to pretend like this was planned long in advance. That we had this dynamic going on, and we had these secrets in our heads. It’s like, let’s just make them believe that this chemistry is real.

On developing their chemistry: “I think since then, we’ve really communicated so well to understand what we want this to be. Like, okay, this was given to us. This is what they need from us right now. How do we make the best of this? I think we’ve done a really good job in between each match and outing together to really bring that energy and that chemistry to life.”