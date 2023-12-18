KiLynn King Possibly Injured At Indie Show

Impact star KiLynn King suffered a possible injury at an independent show in Florida on Sunday. PWInsider reports that King looked to be hurt at Mayhem On Mills’ The GLOW show in Sanford, Florida where she was defending the promotion’s championship against Eli Knight.

According to the report, King came off the middle rope with a kick attempt to Knight, who was draped over the ropes, about seven minutes into the match and appeared to land awkwardly. The match ended soon after and King had to be helped to the back. She was favoring her knee as she did.

There’s no confirmation on the status of her knee at this time.