King Mo Returning On This Week’s MLW: Fusion

King Mo is set to make his return to the MLW ring this week on MLW: Fusion. MLW announced on Tuesday that the former MMA fighter will be in action on this week’s episode. You can see the full press release as sent out below:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert) will be in action this Wednesday, April 21 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After 8 weeks of heavy training with American Top Team in South Florida, King Mo is back and looking for a fight.

The dominant MMA fighter and 2020 King of the Knockout has signed an open contract bout sheet for tomorrow’s FUSION card.

Who will step up and have the fortitude to fight the former Strikeforce and RIZIN champ?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

•Gino Medina vs. Rocky Romero

•King Mo in action

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!