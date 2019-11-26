King Mo Set to be in Action for Next Week’s MLW Fusion TV Taping

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal will be in action for next week’s MLW Fusion TV Taping. The event will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. you can check out the full announcement on the next set of MLW TV tapings below.

King Mo will rumble in NYC next Thursday at MLW Fusion TV taping

Buy tickets at MLWtickets.com. Experience a live MLW Fusion TV taping!

Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal along with American Top Team are looking to rumble when Major League Wrestling returns to New York City next Thursday. (buy tickets)

MLW today announced King Mo has signed an open contract and will be in action at the Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City next Thursday December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at: http://www.OperaCup.com.

Signing an open contract, Lawal looks to prove he is a two sport athlete as he makes the switch from MMA to MLW.

A former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion and Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion, the 6′ tall 217 pound fighter is a member of the prestigious America’s Top Team under the guidance of Dan Lambert.

No stranger to the sport of pro wrestling, King Mo is a lifelong fan making his pro wrestling debut in 2012.

With 21 wins in MMA (13 by KO), the former NCAA Division 1 wrestler and Bellator fighter now looks to write a new chapter of his combat sports career as he enters an MLW ring.

See King Mo LIVE in New York City December 5 as MLW presents the 2019 Opera Cup. Purchase your tickets at MLWTickets.com and be a part of history!