King Xavier Beats Jimmy Uso on Smackdown, Attacked By Roman Reigns After (Clips)

King Xavier won a Bend the Knee Challenge in the main event of tonight’s Smackdown, but then fell to a post-match attack from Roman Reigns. Tonight’s show saw Woods and Uso battle in the main event where if Woods won, Uso would bend the knee to Woods but Woods would bend the knee to Roman if he lost.

In the end, Woods picked up the win. However, before he could reap the reward of his win, Reigns nailed him with a Superman Punch. Woods and Kofi Kingston proceeded to be beaten down by the Bloodline and Reigns told the downed Woods to show up next week and see what a King really looks like: