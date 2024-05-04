wrestling / News
Knockouts Tag Titles Change Hands At TNA Under Siege
We have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions following TNA Under Siege. Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards defeated Spitfire at Friday’s TNA+ event to capture the titles. Edwards hit a Pedigree on Jody Threat to get the win following a kendo stick shot.
This marks the third run with the titles for Masha Slamovich and Edwards’ first title reign of any kind in TNA. Spitfire’s reign ends at 57 days, having won the titles from Slamovich and Killer Kelly at TNA Sacrifice in March.
#ANDNEW Knockouts World Tag Team Champions! @MrsAIPAlisha @mashaslamovich #TNAUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/UlN1UiFmIA
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 4, 2024
THE SYSTEM WORKS! Does @mashaslamovich agree? #TNAUnderSiege pic.twitter.com/CtCUXgVm4Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- John Laurinaitis Files Motion Aligning With Vince McMahon in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, McMahon’s Lawyer Responds
- Two Top Superstars Reportedly in France Ahead of WWE Backlash France (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Jerry Lawler Had Strong Connection With Fans
- Hulk Hogan Says He Got A Voice Message From Roddy Piper Two Days After His Death