Knockouts Tag Titles Change Hands At TNA Under Siege

We have new Knockouts Tag Team Champions following TNA Under Siege. Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards defeated Spitfire at Friday’s TNA+ event to capture the titles. Edwards hit a Pedigree on Jody Threat to get the win following a kendo stick shot.

This marks the third run with the titles for Masha Slamovich and Edwards’ first title reign of any kind in TNA. Spitfire’s reign ends at 57 days, having won the titles from Slamovich and Killer Kelly at TNA Sacrifice in March.