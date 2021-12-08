Kofi Kingston Says Big E’s WWE Title Reign Is ‘Emotional’ For Him, Wants New Day On One Brand

Kofi Kingston is ecstatic to see his New Day brother Big E. with the WWE Champion and talked about how he’d prefer to see the stable all on one brand. Kingston spoke with Cerrito Entertainment and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what would have happened if he’d faced Xavier Woods in King of the Ring: “I don’t know if you’re a comic book fan, but you always have the ‘What If,’ right? Like, oh what if Superman, what if he had landed in Russia and he was with the Soviets and then he was really Captain Russia and not Captain America? It’s a ‘what if’ story, you know what I’m saying? So if you wanna see and wonder what would happen, then maybe you write a letter to Marvel and then the good folks over there to put together a great story and you can read it and be entertained and tickle your fancy. But as far as real-life, actual life, you just won’t see that happen.”

On Big E. being WWE Champion: “It has been awesome, it has been beautiful, it was been emotional, you know? Because I have always said that if anyone deserves to be the face of the company, it is (Big) E. Anyone who has come across E at a signing or seen him at a show, you have been drawn in, you have been entertained by him, you have been moved by him. If he has picked up a mic and you’ve been able to hear what’s come out of his mouth because he is one of the most galvanizing people to ever hold a mic in WWE, the way he is able to captivate people, relate to people. That is the kind of champion that the people want and the kind of champion that the people need.”

On wan ting the New Day all on one brand: “It would definitely be more fun on the same show. And then like, from a selfish perspective, like, we enjoy each other’s company. So even if we are not on screen together, we, for example, this past Monday at RAW, we had the, myself and Woods, had what’s called the ‘Dark Match’, the post-show match, I guess. So we were there with E all day, so that was awesome to be in each other’s presence.”