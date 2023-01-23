Kofi Kingston Credits John Morrison For Innovating Royal Rumble Save Spots

Kofi Kingston is known for his Royal Rumble saves, but he credits John Morrison for coming up with the concept of the spots. Kingston coming up with creative ways to save himself from elimination has become a stable of the Rumble matches, and he recently told the Under the Ring podcast that the innovation is one that Morrison should get the credit for.

“I always give credit to John Morrison because he was the one who kind of started this whole phenomenon or brought it back, I guess Shawn Michaels, right?,” Kingston said (per Wrestling Inc). ” Way back in the day when he dipped his one foot on the ground and got back in.”

Kofi continued, “John Morrison was the guy who got knocked off the apron and he Spider-Man’d onto the barricade and ran his way back around and jumped back into the ring, and then the next year, when the Rumble came around, he wasn’t with the company anymore.”

The Royal Rumble airs Saturday live on Peacock and WWE Network.