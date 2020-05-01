wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Being a Jeopardy! Clue, Titus O’Neil Interviews Terry Crews
– Kofi Kingston was happy to see his name mentioned on Jeopardy! last night. As previously reported, a Double Jeopardy question mentioned New Day in context of WWE and Kingston posted to Instagram to react to it:
– Titus O’Neil spoke with Terry Crews about the latter’s fandom for pro wrestling and his role in the new Netflix animated film The Willoughbys. You can see that video below:
