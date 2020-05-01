wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Being a Jeopardy! Clue, Titus O’Neil Interviews Terry Crews

May 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston WWE vs. Daniel Bryan

– Kofi Kingston was happy to see his name mentioned on Jeopardy! last night. As previously reported, a Double Jeopardy question mentioned New Day in context of WWE and Kingston posted to Instagram to react to it:

– Titus O’Neil spoke with Terry Crews about the latter’s fandom for pro wrestling and his role in the new Netflix animated film The Willoughbys. You can see that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeopardy, Kofi Kingston, Terry Crews, Titus O'Neil, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading