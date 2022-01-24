Konnan Comments On Recent Health Issues, Confirms He Needs Kidney Transplant

Konnan recently gave an update on his reported health issues, confirming reports that he needs a kidney transplant. As was reported by Dave Meltzer last week, the wrestling star underwent heart surgery due to COVID complications and he was said to be in need of a kidney transplant.

Konnan addressed the news on his Keepin It 100 podcast, explaining how his health has progressed. He noted (per Fightful), “What happened was, remember the story I told when I took that bump from FTR and I fractured my rib? I fractured my rib and tore my labrum and dislocated my shoulder. I had been having all these pains and I thought it was from the rib injury. I was like, ‘I better not fuck around with this anymore.’ I called my cardiologist and was like, ‘come take a stress test.’ I took a stress test and they said I couldn’t go home because I might have a heart attack.”

He continued, He goes, Wwe’re gonna have to go in there and see what’s up.’ He put a catheter (in) and they said I had a blockage. ‘We don’t know if we need to put a stent or if it’s open heart surgery, but we can’t operate because your kidneys are fucked up. You might have to go on dialysis.’ To make a long story short, they didn’t have to do open heart surgery, it was a stent that they put in, but my kidneys got fucked up by COVID. COVID fucked up my kidneys and heart. Now I have to get a kidney donor again,” he said.

Asked how he was feeling, Konan said, “I feel like I got a gunshot wound. They put two catheters in me.”

Konnan previously had to have a kidney transplant back in 2007. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Konnan and hopes he gets what he needs, as well as a quick and full recovery.