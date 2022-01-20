wrestling / News
Konnan Reportedly Underwent Heart Surgery Due to COVID-19 Effects
Konnan reportedly had to undergo heart surgery due to the effects of contracting COVID-19. Alfonso Lizarraga of The Gladiatores took to Twitter to report that the wrestling star had to undergo the surgery due to COVID complications. His tweet read (translation courtesy of Google):
“Konnan underwent heart surgery due to the consequences of Covid, even though the situation was and continues to be delicate, everything indicates that he is stable at the moment.”
Konnan did take to Twitter to respond to a fan asking if he was okay to indicate an affirmative, as you can see below.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Konnan for a quick and full recovery.
Konnan fue sometido a una cirugía de corazón por secuelas de Covid, aún que la situación fue y sigue siendo delicada todo indica que al momento está estable.
— Alfonso Lizarraga (@dr_landru) January 19, 2022
👊😎
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) January 19, 2022
