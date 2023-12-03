– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his criticism of how AEW booked Brian Pillman Jr. to look like a chump in front of his hometown a while back. He stated the following on the wrestler formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. (via WrestlingInc.com), “He is a bright guy. They made him out to be the biggest dumbf*** on AEW … And you’re being insulted in your hometown and made to look like a cuck. Remember when he stood in front of him [MJF] and he dared him to do something and he didn’t? … How is this in any way helping this guy?”

Konnan is referring to a segment between Pillman Jr. and MJF that took place on a September 8 edition of AEW Dynamite in Pillman’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. MJF later faced and beat Pillman Jr. in a singles match on Dynamite two weeks later.

Brian Pillman Jr. later exited AEW earlier this year, signing with WWE and later debuting as Lexis King.