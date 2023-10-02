USA Network Confirms Brian Pillman Jr. Is Coming To WWE NXT

USA Network has confirmed that Brian Pillman Jr. is headed to NXT. As previously reported, a vignette that appeared to be for Pillman aired on last week’s NXT. USA Network has posted an article confirming that Pillman has signed with WWE.

The article notes:

The rumors are true: Brian Pillman, Jr. is the latest pro wrestling prodigy to make the jump to WWE! Following in the footsteps of megastar-in-the-making Jade Cargill is Pillman, Jr., who eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe noticed making a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance during NXT No Mercy on September 30. It’s yet another savvy signing by WWE as they pluck yet another aspiring Superstar away from the competition and welcome another world-class athlete to the WWE locker room. Here’s why the WWE Universe should be excited for the eventual in-ring debut of Brian Pillman, Jr.!

No word on when Pillman might make his debut.