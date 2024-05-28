Konnan Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Isn’t Using MVP on TV

– During a recent edition of his K100 podcast, former WWE and WCW talent Konnan discussed MVP not appearing in WWE as of late and speculated as to why. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on WWE not utilizing MVP on TV: “I don’t know. The only thing I can think of — and I don’t think he’d be this dumb to do it is, Black Magic Norman Smiley, who is a friend of both of us, ’cause all three of us are from Miami, and he told MVP — as a matter of fact, me and MVP are from the same neighborhood — so, he [MVP] was very, very outspoken and opinionated like I was, and he [Smiley] always used to say, ‘You need to meet this guy, he’s just like you. He says what’s on his mind and he don’t give a f***.'”

On if MVP got in trouble for saying what was on his mind: “I wonder if backstage he said something that was on his mind — which I would doubt it because I think he’d be smart enough now to understand — been given a second chance and he’s doing good. I wonder if he mouthed off the wrong thing, but I thought he was great on TV.”

MVP recently revealed he was undergoing some stem cell treatment, and he still had plans to return to the ring before calling it a career. The 50-year-old former WWE United States Champion last wrestled on the July 18, 2022 edition of Raw. He teamed with Omos against The Street Profits. He and Omos lost by disqualification.

Meanwhile, MVP’s onscreen client, Omos, has not appeared on WWE TV since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 40.