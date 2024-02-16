Konnan Weighs In On Juventud Guerrera Being Hard to Work With

Konnan has has some issues trying to book Juventud Guerrera previously, and he recently touched on the matter. The AAA booker spoke about Guerrera being difficult to book on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100, noting that Guerrera has had instances of being difficult to work with. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On having problems dealing with Guerrera: “From the flat earther s**t to, I called him last year and I said to him, ‘You’re going to be a surprise because we have a Royal Rumble thing and the people are going to pop,’ and he goes, ‘No, I just want to wrestle Vikingo.’ I go, ‘Bro, you can’t wrestle Vikingo. You’ve gotta come back and you’ve got to show the company that you’re responsible and professional, two things that you’ve never done in your past. You’ve got to come, be on time, and then work your way to the good graces and we will put you.’ But, he doesn’t want to do that.”

On Guerrera’s attitude issues: “When I ask my boss to put you in a match he says, ‘I’m not sure about that.’ Why would he say that, Juventud? He says that because you’re not professional, and you give a lot of problems and it’s hard working with you.”