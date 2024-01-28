Konnan On Whether He Would Bring Patrick Clark Into AAA

Konnan recently spoke about having potentially Patrick Clark, the former Velveteen Dream, appear in AAA. Konnan is the booker of AAA and has worked with a number of stars from the US who were mired in scandal such as Alberto El Patron and Marty Scurll. Clark was released from WWE in 2021 and has had his own baggage, including allegations of inappropriate contact with minors as well as misdemeanor battery and trespassing charges. Konnan talked about Clark on the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On possibly bringing in Clark: “I know he was over, and I like Prince. But I’m not the Red Cross. It’s not my job to give everybody a job or work.”

On why Clark’s situation is different than El Patron and Scurll: “Unlike ADR and Marty, I had a relationship with both of them, personal and business, and they both knew that this was their last chance, and they were working under that premise. They’ve both been dragged, and a lot of fun has been made of their expense; hey, that’s the price to pay when you f**k up, and society — or allegedly f**k up — that’s just part of it. Everybody gets it. I don’t know this guy; I’ve never worked with him; he’s not on my radar right now, but I’ll let you know.”

