Konnan Says The Elite Are ‘Beyond Professional’, Says He Never Had Issues With Them

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about his experience working with the Elite, saying that he’s never had any problems and they’re all professional.

He said: “Bro, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, they’re not just professional, they go over and beyond being professional. That’s very hard to find nowadays. I’ve never had a problem with him. I’ve never heard him hating on anybody. I’ve never heard them say, ‘No, well you need to give me this,’ or, ‘I can’t lose clean,’ or, ‘I can’t lose to this guy.’ They’re always going to do what’s best for business. That’s why to me, when I hear that [they have issues with anyone], it’s almost like Rey Mysterio. Not because he is my boy, but because he’s just such a kind, gentle soul, or somebody like X-Pac. If I hear that you’ve got a problem with them, I know it’s not X-Pac, it’s more than likely you. That’s just the way it is. Especially in Mexico, I’ve worked with just about everybody,” Konnan said. “I mean, it’s very hard to find guys more professional.“