Konnan Set For Spanish Commentary For Impact Bound For Glory, Sylvain Grenier to Do French Commentary

October 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bound For Glory

Konnan and Sylvain Grenier will be part of the Spanish and French commentary teams, respectively, for Impact Bound For Glory. Impact Wrestling announced the Spanish, German, and French commentary teams for Saturday’s PPV as you can see below:

* French Commentary: Sylvain Grenier and Marc Blondin
* Spanish Commentary: Konnan and Moody
* German Commentary: Christian Burns and Marcus Holzer

Bound For Glory takes place on Saturday night and airs on FITE TV. 411 will have live coverage of the event.

