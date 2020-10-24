wrestling / News
Konnan Set For Spanish Commentary For Impact Bound For Glory, Sylvain Grenier to Do French Commentary
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
Konnan and Sylvain Grenier will be part of the Spanish and French commentary teams, respectively, for Impact Bound For Glory. Impact Wrestling announced the Spanish, German, and French commentary teams for Saturday’s PPV as you can see below:
* French Commentary: Sylvain Grenier and Marc Blondin
* Spanish Commentary: Konnan and Moody
* German Commentary: Christian Burns and Marcus Holzer
Bound For Glory takes place on Saturday night and airs on FITE TV. 411 will have live coverage of the event.
In addition to English, #BFG2020 will be available in Spanish, German and French on @FiteTV!
Order HERE: https://t.co/eDGChzTOz5 pic.twitter.com/1ae7wflox0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On People Comparing MJF To Him, Using Clinton vs. Trump As Idea For Orange Cassidy Debate
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Backstage Rumors on What Sparked Investigation Into WWE Venues as COVID-19 Hotspots
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW