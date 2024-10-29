wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita Announced For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed & Strong Style Evolved

October 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konosuke Takeshita AEW Dynamite 10-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita is returning to NJPW and will compete at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed and Strong Style Evolved. NJPW posted a video from Takeshita who said that he will be competing at the shows, which take place on November 8th and December 15th. He said he will defend the AEW International Title against anyone willing to challenge him.

You can see the video below:

