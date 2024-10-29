wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Announced For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed & Strong Style Evolved
October 28, 2024 | Posted by
Konosuke Takeshita is returning to NJPW and will compete at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed and Strong Style Evolved. NJPW posted a video from Takeshita who said that he will be competing at the shows, which take place on November 8th and December 15th. He said he will defend the AEW International Title against anyone willing to challenge him.
You can see the video below:
BREAKING
A message from AEW International Champion @Takesoup – Takeshita returns to NJPW NOVEMBER 8 in Lowell!
November 8, Lowell MA #njFSUhttps://t.co/I3dyGYi2JG
December 15 Long Beach CA #njSSEhttps://t.co/V5YcU5DCE5#njpw pic.twitter.com/AbZx3xHsHs
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2024
