Kota Ibushi Now Wishes to Unify His IWGP Titles Following Wrestle Kingdom 15

– At Night 2 of today’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 event, new double gold champion Kota Ibushi was successful in retaining his newly won titles against No. 1 contender Jay White. The match went just over 48 minutes. In the post-show press conference, Ibushi voiced his desire to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles following his victory. You can see the video of the press conference and some highlights of Ibushi’s comments below. Ibushi’s comments start at about 14 minutes in.

“It’s been a long time coming. Everything. Now, I truly understand how heavy these two belts truly are. It’s not that they’re heavy, in themselves, it’s what they stand for that weighs a lot. Yesterday, I said something I had to reveal. There is one more thing I need to say. The IWGP Intercontinental Championship is the greatest belt there is. The IWGP Heavyweight Championship is the strongest belt there is. I want to unify these titles. I want it to be both the greatest and the strongest. Nobody has challenged for just one of these titles. Then ,what does a double championship mean? I want to unify them. Then, I will make my ultimate dreams come true.”

On Night 1, Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito to capture the double gold titles. NJPW has not et announced any plans to unify the belts.