wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Says His Shoulder Injury Is Getting Worse

July 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Kota Ibushi

In a series of posts on Twitter (translated by @thefeelite), Kota Ibushi offered an update on his shoulder injury, which he said is getting worse.

He wrote: “Sadly, my shoulder [injury] is getting worse. I have done my rehab according to the instructions and guidance [of my doctors and trainers] too. I’m not risking anything this time. Physically, it’s been 8 months and I still can’t do a single push-up, so. I’m making a calm decision. I’ll say it again and again, but I’m not giving up. If I wrestled now, [my shoulder] would dislocate in less than a minute. I’m sorry that it’s gotten worse and made daily life difficult, instead of having rested again for a little under a year. I will do everything I can to take care of my mother.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kota Ibushi, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading