Kota Ibushi Says His Shoulder Injury Is Getting Worse

In a series of posts on Twitter (translated by @thefeelite), Kota Ibushi offered an update on his shoulder injury, which he said is getting worse.

He wrote: “Sadly, my shoulder [injury] is getting worse. I have done my rehab according to the instructions and guidance [of my doctors and trainers] too. I’m not risking anything this time. Physically, it’s been 8 months and I still can’t do a single push-up, so. I’m making a calm decision. I’ll say it again and again, but I’m not giving up. If I wrestled now, [my shoulder] would dislocate in less than a minute. I’m sorry that it’s gotten worse and made daily life difficult, instead of having rested again for a little under a year. I will do everything I can to take care of my mother.”

Ibushi replied to a lot of tweets again, and revealed some things.

"It's very important to know the timing of when to step aside too. I don't want to be an old man standing in the way forever. I want to create a place for young people where they can shine.

Sooo, what's going to happen next?!" [cont'd]

"# everything is for the purpose of wrestling

# the end is the beginning

"# the end is the beginning

# disadvantages are the beginning of advantages"

Fan: I want to hear your natural voice [in a venue] again.

Ibushi: I'm going to do it on my own next, so. From video [footage] to [edited] videos. Please watch old me! Hehe.

Fan: What is this place of yours that's going to let young peolple shine?!

Ibushi: A team? A promotion? An organization? What could it be?

Ibushi: A team? A promotion? An organization? What could it be?

Either way it will further pro wrestling and succeed, I think.

Fan: Are you going to retire?!

Ibushi: I don't know about retirement, but this is the development of a new kind [of sports/wrestling/entertainment].

Fan: I want you to wrestle Shibata and beat the hell out of him.

Ibushi: I'm not qualified to step into such a holy ring as New Japan's, so it'll be in an anywhere [match] without footage. Even if I'm injured, [I'm going to do it] under a contract where I'm not [cont'd]

"My shoulder won't move at all, so I probably overdid it for many years."

Fan: Do you mean you're going to be the founder of a new startup promotion?!

Ibushi: Hehe.

"[They?] told me not to do it towards the company. Well, what they want to say is, quit [New Japan], so. Hehehe.

"[They?] told me not to do it towards the company. Well, what they want to say is, quit [New Japan], so. Hehehe.

They announced it, knowing that having me return by March 1st was impossible. A scam."

Fan: Before that. You went as a second in a different promotion without permission, which caused problems, and then you revealed things on Twitter, you didn't attend the press conference and the topic faded away, leaving a lot of fans confused.

[cont'd] — Joe🦌🧹⭐🦌 (@thefeelite) July 8, 2022

"About the seconding thing. I was told the day before that it wouldn't be a violation of contract as long as I'm not in the ring, I don't wear my gear and I don't get on the mic. Even so, the press conference [put on an atmosphere] as if it was a violation of my [cont'd] — Joe🦌🧹⭐🦌 (@thefeelite) July 8, 2022

contract, and I thought it was strange of the company to pretend that, even though I never spoke to president Ohbari, we knew each other."

Fan: I don't have a long history with wrestling. I want to see many more matches with you

Ibushi: I want to give you [those matches], but my shoulder isn't healing at all, and around December I was doing better than now.

Fan: In whatever form that is, I'm nothing but hopeful to see this new "something" you are involved in creating.

Ibushi: Please await it. There are a lot of words I might not be able to [fulfill?], but please watch.

Fan: I had thought your relationship with New Japan had become better, since your pictures appeared on the mobile site.

Ibushi: Relationship? They announced/uploaded [this?] while things are bad [between us]. Shady.

Fan: I want to see you link up with Kenny [and other things], and above anything else I want to see you shine as a wrestler.

Ibushi: I'm a rusty failure. Of course I won't give up, and I won't lose to myself or run away.

"You can't worry about [injuries as wrestler]. It's a profession that assumes injuries [are going to happen]. I won't forget that there are a lot of other people who have had more frustrations than me."