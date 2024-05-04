– The Bloodline rules once again, beating Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a wild impromptu Street Fight today at WWE Backlash France. The Bloodline received help from the debuting Tanga Loa, who joined The Bloodline and his brother Tama Tonga to help them win the match.

The match started out with absolute pandemonium, with an irate Kevin Owens delivering a Stunner to a referee. As a result, Nick Aldis came out and made the matchup into an impromptu Street Fight, much to the excitement from the crowd in attendance.

Randy Orton was taken out of commission after hitting an RKO on Solo Sikoa on the broadcast table. Kevin Owens then hit an avalanche brainbuster on Tama Tonga through a set of chairs set up in the ring. It looked like Owens was about to get the pinfall, but the referee was pulled out of the ring by the debuting Tanga Loa. With help from Loa, Solo Sikoa hit Owens with the Samoan Spike and picked up the pinfall win.

Paul Heyman appeared to be surprised by the arrival of Tanga Loa, and Corey Graves suggested this could be a hostile takeover of The Bloodline. You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

