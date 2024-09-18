wrestling / News

Kota Ibushi Set For GLEAT Show Next Month

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi GLEAT Image Credit: GLEAT

Kota Ibushi is set to compete at GLEAT’s show in October. GLEAT announced on Tuesday that Ibushi will be in action at their October 6th show. No opponent was named for him.

Ibushi returned to action from injury in an exhibition match at GlEAT’s show in July. He is still signed with AEW and has said he will return to the company with Kenny Omega.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GLEAT, Kota Ibushi, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading