Kota Ibushi Set For GLEAT Show Next Month
September 18, 2024 | Posted by
Kota Ibushi is set to compete at GLEAT’s show in October. GLEAT announced on Tuesday that Ibushi will be in action at their October 6th show. No opponent was named for him.
Ibushi returned to action from injury in an exhibition match at GlEAT’s show in July. He is still signed with AEW and has said he will return to the company with Kenny Omega.
約3年ぶりとなる
エディオンアリーナ大阪へ
参戦決定
飯伏幸太の心は燃えている──
📅10.6(日) 開場16:00 開始17:00
🏟️エディオンアリーナ大阪 第1競技場
GLEAT VER.MEGA in OSAKAhttps://t.co/7g7hMFcA97
🎫前売券絶賛販売中⚡️https://t.co/y6RybKvtOf… pic.twitter.com/tQKZnpdP7l
— GLEAT(グレイト)公式｜リデットエンターテインメント (@LIDET_ENT) September 18, 2024