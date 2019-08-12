wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Wins G1 Climax 29 Final, Highlight Clip
– As noted in today’s report, Kota Ibushi defeated Jay White to win the G1 Climax 29 finals. Ibushi wins his first G1 Climax tournament of his career. He’s now the first man in NJPW to win the Best of the Super Juniors, New Japan Cup and G1 Climax. You can check out a highlight clip from the match from NJPW below.
Kota Ibushi will now get the opportunity to fight the current IWGP heavyweight champion at next year’s Tokyo Dome event. That’s provided he’s able to hang on to his G1 Climax winning briefcase.
Last year, Ibushi made it to the finals, winning the B Block, against A Block winner Hiroshi Tanahashi. Tanahashi would then become the winner and then went on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Kenny Omega earlier this year. Now, he can call himself a G1 Climax winner.
G1 CLIMAX 29(8/12)を公開！
メインは「G1 CLIMAX 29」優勝決定戦、@ibushi_kota VS @JayWhiteNZ！
両者の凄まじい死闘に場内大熱狂！この死闘を制し、令和最初のG1覇者となるのはどちらだ!?
登録＆視聴▷https://t.co/B4Wge1eXDG#njpw #njpwworld #G1Climax #G129 pic.twitter.com/uQBQSoCaof
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 12, 2019
