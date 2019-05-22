Kotto Brazil vs. Daga Set For MLW Fury Road

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Kotto Brazil and Daga for MLW Fury Road on June 1. Here’s a press release:

Following Daga’s much-talked about international clash with Minoru Tanaka, Daga will look to make a statement when he takes on “Haitian Sensation” Kotto Brazil on June 1.

Major League Wrestling today announced the Daga vs. Kotto Brazil for MLW: Fury Road 2019 at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday night June 1.

Daga’s camp has indicated the maestro of Mexican Strong Style is becoming increasingly frustrated. Despite nearly winning the World Heavyweight Championship last October and a spectacular smash mouth encounter with Japan’s Minoru Tanaka, Daga has struggled to find his way in MLW.

League officials expect a statement match from the talented grappler next Saturday in Wisconsin. Daga will be tasked with managing the unpredictable aerial attacks authored by the speedster Kotto Brazil.

One of MLW’s most popular underdogs, the “Haitian Sensation” is small in size and big in his impact. Using his small stature to evade his adversaries, Brazil overwhelms opponents with rapid attacks on the ground and in the air.

Kotto is hungry and wants to move up the ladder but is Daga more desperate and thus more dangerous than ever before to get that elusive statement win? Find out LIVE June 1 in Waukesha, WI.

Matches signed for June 1st:

TORNADO TAG MATCH!

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & The Von Erichs vs. CONTRA Unit

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

Teddy Hart (c) vs. Jimmy Havoc

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

Alex Hammerstone vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. MJF

Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE!

Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed

Daga vs. Kotto Brazil

Signed thus far for MLW FURY ROAD:

Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Ricky Martinez • Gringo Loco • Jordan Oliver • Air Wolf • Jim Cornette and more!

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

